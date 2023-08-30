Beat Banger of The Week: B-Smooth Give n Go[Official Video]

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Introducing to some, presenting to others B-Smooth, a dynamic and talented female rap artist. Born and raised in the heart of Dallas, she was surrounded by the electrifying world of entertainment from an early age. Her grandmother, the esteemed owner of GG’s Jazz, was the first African American in the city to own a major nightclub. It was within this vibrant environment that B-Smooth’s passion for music and all things entertainment took root.

From a young age, Bsmooth has always held a deep love for music, viewing it as her escape from the world. It was during her high school years that she began honing her skills by writing and participating in local freestyle competitions. Her musical influences range from iconic figures like Jay-Z, Missy Elliot, and Luther Vandross to contemporary trailblazers such as Drake and Lil Wayne.

B-smooth’s sound is timeless, effortlessly flowing and telling stories with each track. Her versatility shines through, allowing her to effortlessly adapt. Her lyrics touch upon a range of themes, including coming of age, the hustle and grind, success, triumph, family, and enjoying life to the fullest.

Her music resonates across generations, evoking the feelings reminiscent of the 90s and early 2000s.

Rescently, B-smooth just released the official video to her latest single Give n Go from her highly anticipated mixtape, “Smooth Operator Vol. 1.” This project holds significant personal importance for her as it marks the first release under her very own record label, Liso Music Group. Take a look!