Philly Goats Announce They Have a Collaboration with Drake and DaBaby On The Way!

The Philly Goat could have a diamond studded feature on the way. D. Sturdy revealed that the crew has been in talks with some A-List artists and a remix is coming soon!

D. Sturdy took to social media a screenshot of a (818) number that assumed to be drake. “Let’s Work! Heard Get Off the wall send the open verse to 40 -Drizzy” read the text message.

The Philly Goats already locked in with DaBaby, as the final slide shows a preview of DaBaby’s verse on the ‘Get Off The Wall’ instrumental.

As they get their fans hyped up in anticipation of the release, the Philly Goats have yet to release the date for the ‘Get Off The Wall’ remix but one thing we do know. When it does drop, it will be a hit!

