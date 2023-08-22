Nas “Black Magic,” Lil Durk “F*ck U Thought” & More | Daily Visuals 8.21.23

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

With the release of his latest project, Magic 2, Nas continues to solidify himself as one of the most illustrious Hip-Hop artists in the history of the game and in 2023 the man continues to entrance his fans with spellbinding bars and lyrical wizardry.

Such is the case for his visuals to “Black Magic,” in which Nastradamus hosts two beautiful young women in his home where he entrances them before he himself goes on a supernatural trip and floats off the ground and becomes one with nature. Must’ve been some good ass weed, b.

Back in Chicago, Lil Durk continues to shine like it’s a sport and in his clip to “F*ck U Thought,” Durk politics in the studio with his peoples where they count stacks of blue Benjamins and show off blocks of ice that keep them cool during this summer heatwave.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Ciara and Lil Baby, Peewee Longway, and more.

NAS – “BLACK MAGIC”

LIL DURK – “F*CK U THOUGHT”

CIARA & LIL BABY – “FOREVER”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “WHO AM I”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “JACKIE BROWN”

CURREN$Y FT. VICO – “PURPLE PICASSO”

JESSIE REYEZ FT. MIGUEL – “JEANS”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “COMPLIMENT”

