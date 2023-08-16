Kim Kardashian Recites Her Own Song Sample At Drake Concert, Drizzy Then Ignores Her

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

A few months ago, Drake dropped a track dubbed “Search and Rescue” that sampled Kim Kardashian in which she spoke about her divorce from his rival, Kanye West. And now Ye’s estranged wife is seemingly having fun with the song as she continues to live her best and single life.

A new clip of Kim Kardashian attending Drake’s concert this past Sunday night (August 12) is going viral as the Reality TV star was captured reciting her own words on the song in which she stated “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that!” Enthusiastically reciting the quote to someone off camera, Kim seemed more than happy to have been a part of the Drake song.

You have to wonder if this stings Kanye West at all or if he’s perfectly content funking up his household with his new wife, Bianca Censor.

Regardless of how Kanye might feel, many fans were shocked to see Drake seemingly ignore his rumored fling later that night as he walked past her and didn’t so much as stop to acknowledge her presence.

While it seemed like he didn’t pay her any mind, we don’t know if the man winked at her or smiled as winked at her as how can any man not notice that Kool Aid smile she was shooting at him as he walked towards her. Just sayin.’

The video clip comes after Drake is apparently reigniting his beef with Kanye West and Pusha T just a year after the King of The North and the false prophet of MAGA nation “squashed” their beef and performed together at a benefit concert for Larry Hover. Having thrown subliminal shots at Kanye on “Circo Loco” and Pusha T (and Pharrell for some reason) on “Meltdown,” Drizzy seems to be ready to engage with his rivals once again for whatever reason.

Kanye and Pusha have remained mum on the disses, but will Kim having fun with her sample push Ye to the brink? We shall see.

What do y’all think? Let us know in the comment section below.

