‘I Taught You Well’: Lori Harvey Tells Boyfriend Damson Idris On Instagram

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is still on vacation. And her boyfriend, Damson Idris, is too.

At this point, the SKN Founder is every single one of our goals imaginable. Lori reminded us in her recent Aug. 15 Instagram post.

Taking a break from posting campaign promotional ads with her newest collaboration, Yevrah, Lori dropped a photo dump of her vacation in Cabos, San Lucas. Her bae, Damson Idris, also stars in the 10-image drop.

The first picture in the series, and several others that follow, show Lori as our body goals. She unapologetically poses with her chiseled abs, tiny waist, and proportioned hips. Vacation wear, provided by Yevrah, is front and center of the photos as she rocks flirty bikinis, two-pieces, and bodycon dresses that scream “Out of Office.”

Lori’s hair is slicked back and simple, focusing more on her cheekbones and natural features. Her sun-kissed, melanin-supported glow is infectious, and Lori’s happiness is coy. The 26-year-old’s effortless style, flair, and attitude are soft girl goals.

She is both the bad girl and “the prize.”

Other pictures in the set include shots of Mexican dishes and nature scenes. The nature scapes are beach views and sandy closeups. Lori’s man, Damson, widely known for his role in “Snowfall,” smiles with her in the carousel. He appears hugged up close in their picture with a glass of red wine.

Lori Harvey Taught Her Boyfriend Well

Lori’s fans have filled the bombshell’s comment section under the sexy vacation post. Damson, probably her biggest fan of all, included.

“ I don’t wanna hear no more “baby you take horrible pictures.” Look at this art,” Damson joked in her comments.

“@damsonidris I taught you well .” Lori responded to her beau.

With each vacation photo drop, post, and reel, the two continue to be couples and vacay bae goals. So cute!

See the recent photos featuring Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris below. Tell us what you think.

We agree. Lori taught him well.

‘I Taught You Well’: Lori Harvey Tells Boyfriend Damson Idris On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com