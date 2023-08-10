97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Erykah Badu remains one of the most dynamic entertainers of all time, and her social media savvy has been on high display over the years. The talented singer and producer once again showed off her clever wit, taking a shot at DJ Akademiks while harkening back to an old joke that had the Internet in shambles.

After the verdict came down for Tory Lanez in connection to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident, fans took to Akademik’s live stream and one person said that Erykah Badu use her “magic” on him. The comment got under Ak’s skin and he went on to insult Badu by calling her old and mentioning her relationship with rappers Andre 3000, Common, The D.O.C., and Jay Electronica.

Part of Ak’s ire was aimed at a moment on his old program, Everday Struggle, which he co-hosted with Nadeska Alexis and Joe Budden. During that 2018 chat, Badu compared Ak to Jerry, the mouse from the Tom & Jerry cartoons, and the memes exploded on social media at the time.

Still harboring that hurt, Ak promised to keep insulting Badu at his leisure. However, Badu used the moment to promote her popular Badu P*ssy incense, this time repackaging the “Badu P*ssy” with an image of Jerry on the front of the box.

The item swiftly sold out, which prompted Badu to acknowledge the speed at which the items were sold. If you check the description of Badu P*ssy, she takes a dig at Akademiks by suggesting he’s the “biggest p*ssy in the culture.”

Check out the tweets from Erykah Badu below.

[h/t TMZ]

—

Photo: Getty

Erykah Badu Fried DJ Akademiks With New Badu P*ssy Incense Drop was originally published on hiphopwired.com