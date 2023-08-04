August 19th bring the whole family out to 4101 Broadway Street for free haircuts, face painting, school supplies and so much more. 9am to Noon.
WHO: THE R.O.C.K CHRUCH
WHAT: BACK TO SCHOOL BASH
WHEN: SATURDAY, AUGUST 19th 2023 9AM-12PM
WHERE: THE ROCK CHURCH – 4101 Broadway St, Houston, Texas 77087
Back to School Bash! Haircuts, Raffle, School Supplies and MORE! August 19 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
