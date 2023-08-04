Listen Live
Back to School Bash! Haircuts, Raffle, School Supplies and MORE! August 19

Published on August 4, 2023

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
Back to School Bash

Source: General / Radio One


August 19th bring the whole family out to 4101 Broadway Street for free haircuts, face painting, school supplies and so much more. 9am to Noon.

WHO: THE R.O.C.K CHRUCH

WHAT:  BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

WHEN: SATURDAY, AUGUST 19th 2023   9AM-12PM

WHERE: THE ROCK CHURCH – 4101 Broadway St, Houston, Texas 77087

