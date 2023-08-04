Pastor Mike Jr. came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and spilled on his award winning album. Pastor Mike Jr. came to the stand on the heels of making Stellar award history. PMJ won 8 stellars, on top winning artist of the year 3 years in a row. The “Impossible” singer talked about his album and we went through every track. Lemonade stand this was a person favorite. If you know Pastor Mike you know he’s going to preach so this thing was an interview, a word, and some fun facts. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks Making Stellar History, His Short Comings, ‘Impossible’ Album, & Viral Success was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out
-
‘It Hurts. And I’m Embarrassed’: Black Man Tortured By Mississippi Cops Will Never Speak The Same Again
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction