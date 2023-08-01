Drake Brings Meek Mill Out During “Its All A Blur” Stop!

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like rappers Drake and Meek Mill have truly put their infamous feud behind them.

Drake and Meek Mill, like several other hip-hop duos, built a solid bond despite a short-lived but viral feud. The reconciliation goes far beyond collaborating on tracks like Going Bad. Most recently during Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour stop in Philadelphia with 21 Savage, Meek Mill walked him onto the stage, showcasing their strengthened relationship.

Although it’s all good now, its hard to forget when two artists were famously engaged in a heated exchange of words back in 2015. The back-and-fourth erupted when Meek accused Drake of using a ghostwriter but ultimately Black Twitter gave the victory to Drake after he dropped what is now arguably one of the best diss songs in hip-hop history with, “Back 2 Back.”

Beef to Besties: Drake & Meek Mill Reportedly Shooting A Music In The Bahamas

Drake still kept it respectful when he admitted to his Philly fans that he had to move carefully in the hometown of the Dream Chasers head honcho during the height of their feud.

“Me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he’s a real n–ga so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick.” – Drake

After Drizzy’s intro, Meek ate up the stage with his “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro),” classic, better know as the modern day negro spiritual. THE 6 God played the back and was Meek’s hype man and all was well.

“It means the most to me that I can come back to this city and show the growth as two men, that we can come here tonight and we can represent for muthafucking Philadelphia together”

