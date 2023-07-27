In addition to creating music, DDG has had a very active (and at times controversial) presence in the social space. During his current talk with Young Jas, find out why he’s taking a step back from Youtube, PLUS learn more about his upcoming project, Maybe It Me.
Exclusive: DDG On Quitting YouTube, New Project ‘Maybe It’s Me’ And More! was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out
-
‘It Hurts. And I’m Embarrassed’: Black Man Tortured By Mississippi Cops Will Never Speak The Same Again
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
Are Aliens Real or Not? Congress Holds Public Hearing