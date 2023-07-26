Legendary comedian George Wallace stops by the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about his tour and how you can get a ticket for the low low.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
The post RPMS Exclusive with Comedian George Wallace appeared first on Black America Web.
RPMS Exclusive with Comedian George Wallace was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Verdict Is In & He is Out
-
‘It Hurts. And I’m Embarrassed’: Black Man Tortured By Mississippi Cops Will Never Speak The Same Again
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Are Aliens Real or Not? Congress Holds Public Hearing