The Baltimore area is preparing for some extreme temperatures later this week and though the days have already been uncomfortable, we’ll be hitting the triple digits soon.
However, Baltimore isn’t the only area dealing with extreme heat as heatwaves are happening around the world.
Though sunshine is a beautiful thing, extreme heat can be deadly, affecting younger and older people, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions.
Below are a few tips on how to handle the summer heat:
- Avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day if you can. If you have to be in direct sunlight, wear and regularly reapply sunscreen. Also, cover your head with a hat and remember to take regular breaks indoors or in a shady area to avoid getting heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
- In hot weather, it’s important to avoid caffeine and make sure you’re drinking lots of water. As you sweat throughout the day, the liquids you are losing need to be replaced to avoid dehydration. NOTE: Symptoms of dehydration include a dry mouth, dizziness or confusion, and headaches.
- Limit physical activity to cooler parts of the day.
- Eat light meals to feel cooler.
- Limit your alcohol.
Additionally, below are symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Remember if you experience any of these symptoms, seek help immediately and call 911.
Things you should look out for to identify heat stroke:
- Headache
- Dizziness or confusion
- Paler skin than normal.
- A strong pulse
- A raised body temperature
- Deteriorating response levels
Things you should look out for to identify heat exhaustion:
- Dizzy or confused, and complaining of headaches or cramps.
- Sweating, with cooler skin to the touch.
- Paler than usual.
- Feel nauseous, with fast breathing and heart rate.
Click here for more tips and health information.
The post How To Beat The Heat: Staying Cool During Extremely Hot Days appeared first on 92 Q.
