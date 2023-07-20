Fabolous Calls Female Rap “One-Dimensional” In Online Critique

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Fabolous is sharing his opinion on the current state of rap by honing in on what he considers redundancy in female rap.

Taking to social media, the Hip-Hop veteran shared his opinion on the sector of the genre that is leading the pack, sharing that he’s “happy” to see so many women doing their thing in Hip-Hop but he’d love it if some of these “strong” women incorporated topics about their life experiences in their rhymes a little more.

“I love hearing female rappers talking some real sh-t,” Fab wrote on his Instagram Story on Sunday (July 16). “Women are so strong. Have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form. No disrespect to any female rappers out there but I think there’s only one style of female rap/Hip Hop being promoted, programmed, and looked at as successful now.”

While Fab is calling for diversity, other rappers are weighing in on the influx of femcees dominating the charts, including Lil Baby, Lola Brooke, GloRilla and Lil Durk have all acknowledged women’s current reign, with Durk crediting them for being competitive and focused on their love for Hip Hop rather than the business side.

“Make hip hop fun again we understand everybody got money but let’s f–k em up like we was doing s/o the females who been working salute keep going up,” Lil Durk wrote in his Instagram story last month.

Fabolous is no stranger to supporting female artists, the Street Family head honcho previously collaborated with some of Hip-Hop’s most notable female emcees, including Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown and Nicki Minaj. Three of his biggest songs in particular, “Take You Home,” “What Should I Do,” and “Can’t Let You Go,” were all created alongside Baltimore artist Lil’ Mo.

In other Fabolous news, the rapper has announced plans to drop a fitness Hip-Hop album with Jim Jones, Dave East and Maino titled Fit Lit, along with an appearance in the Paramount+ Hip-Hop documentary, Mixtape,–followed by the official soundtrack.

As previously reported, the film highlights how authorities got involved in the downfall of the mixtape game and ultimately screwed up a once-thriving portion of the Hip-Hop game. In addition to Fabolous, DJ Green Lantern, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, KRS-One, DJ Drama and Jeezy will also make appearances in the film.

Fabolous Calls Female Rap "One-Dimensional" In Online Critique