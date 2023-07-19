Slaughter Gang Ish? 21 Savage Artist, Baby Drill Spotted at Latto’s Sis B-Day Party

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t mind us, were just connecting the dots…Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nicole has just celebrated her 21st birthday party. Speaking of 21, Mr.Big 4L’s artist, Baby Drill was in attendance. For awhile now there has been rumors around Latto & 21 Savage possibly seeing each other. This might be another piece of the love puzzle the fans have been putting together. Recently, 21 Lil Harold did an interview and called Savage & Latto “cute together’ if they were together but quickly back peddled and said they are “just friends”.

Now we know the industry is a small place….BUT, is not ironic that Baby Drill is at 21 Savages (alleged) boo’s sisters birthday party? We wont fully call this a soft or hard launch, but it is something!

