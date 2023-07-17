Hot Off The Wire: Dr Dre Shares a Crazy Story and More!

Alfredas kicks off the week with all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She has the latest on what’s really going on between Mike Epps and Kevin Hart, a crazy story from Dr. Dre, how Kelly Roland messed up with Beyonce, and more
