Steph Curry Hits Hole-In-One During Celebrity Golf Tourney

Steph Curry makes shots, no matter the sports. The NBA superstar made a hole-in-one during a celebrity golf tournament, adding another clip to his already impressive highlight reel.

On Saturday (July 15), Chef Curry made a hole-in-one at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Stateline, Nevada. Of course, a clip of the shot made it online and Curry can be seen hitting the golf ball, watching the drive and then excitedly sprinting down the fairway at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course to the green while celebrating like he just hit one of his NBA game-winners. He also slapped the flagstick for good measure.

“That was wild,” Curry told ESPN about the shot. “It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out.”

When golf and Black people are involved, we thoroughly approve.

“Shooters Shoot!!! Hole In One vibes out here in Lake Tahoe,” wrote Curry on Twitter along with a photo of his scorecard after his feat.

Other celebrities participating in the golf tournament include Charles Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo.

