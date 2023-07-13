Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Tameka Foster Is Fighting To Drain Georgia’s Lake Lanier

On July 6, 2012, veteran celebrity stylist Tameka Foster experienced literally every parent’s worst nightmare when her 11-year-old son, Kile Glover, was killed in a horrible jet ski incident in Georgia’s extremely infamous Lake Lanier.
The premature death of Kile, who Tameka had years before her highly-publicized two-year marriage to currently viral R&B king Usher, has inspired his still-grieving mom to launch an all-out campaign that will hopefully get Lake Lanier condemned, cleaned and restored after decades of complaints from locals.
RELATED: Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Exclusive With Dynzell "Knee BBL" Sigers
Ryan Cameron welcomed his dear old friend on the show to get a check-in on how Tameka is doing on the death anniversary of her firstborn, in addition to why this initiative is so important to her and Georgians in general. Given that recent report on the rabies-ridden beaver attack this past weekend alone, we’ll go out on a limb and say she’s got a pretty valid argument.
Watch Tameka Foster below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored for more information on draining Lake Lanier, and you can sign her petition by clicking here:
