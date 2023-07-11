Well, it looks like Kali may not have white boy on her roster after all. The ATL rapper was seen backstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 with Power actor, Michael Rainey Jr. aka ‘Ghost’.
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Weekend
Soon as the two pulled up to the show together dating rumors instantly appeared. Not only that, fans dug up a few other occasions they were outside together. Talk about a hard launch right? WRONG! Kali hit us with that “Mhmm” during her conversation with radio personality J Nicks. During the interview she breaks her silence on the dating rumors & says “he is just a friend”
Kali swiftly put an end to the dating rumors, denying any romantic involvement with the young actor.
RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
RELATED: Glorilla Shows Up And Shows Out For Birthday Bash ATL 2023
RELATED: 21 Savage Brings Out J. Cole, Cardi B And Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2023
Kali On If She Is Dating Power Actor, Michael Rainey Jr. was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Boosie Breaks His Silence On R Kelly
-
Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs! Here’s How To Get Yours
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Audiotape Could Cripple Trump, New Voter Suppression Measures, New York Becomes Safe Haven
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Area Where Cop Brutally Slammed Black Woman Is ‘Confederacy Of California’ With Suspected Lynchings
-
Jamie Fox is Back Back & Outside At The Same Damn Time
-
BIG 3 Summer of Fire 2023[Purchase Tickets]