97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer wants to make one thing clear: She is A MOTHA. Period.

Taking to social media, Keke dropped a sweet video sending a message to fans while singing to nearly five-month-old baby Leo. In the post, the KeyTV creator rocks cute long black hair and bold makeup. She features cute pictures of her newborn and then premieres new merchandise reading “I am Stevie to the Bullsh*t” and “I’m a Motha.”

Her caption speaks directly to mothers. She writes, “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

The clap back comes after nearly 48 hours of controversy following viral videos of her enjoying time with friends at the Usher concert in Las Vegas. Her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, tweeted his disapproval of her outfit and shamed her as a “new mother.”

Keke remained unbothered by the post – and so did her fans. On every social media platform, fans defended the singer-actress and her outfit slay. Users also pulled up old pictures of Jackson appearing to applaud the confidence of Keke and called him out for criticism.

We agree with Keke’s fans.

The new mother has been open about changes to her appearance since birth. She credits her son for her curves and often shows off her hourglass shape while thanking Leo for blessing her with it.

See Keke’s new video – and tell us what you think.

In our opinion, Keke is right. She is a mother, an inspiration, and style goals through and through!

DON’T MISS …

Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Facing Major Backlash For Shaming Her Sexy Dress: ‘You A Mom’

5 Times Keke Palmer Slayed In Sergio Hudson

Keke Palmer Credits Her Son For Her New Curvaceous Body

Keke Palmer Seemingly Responds To Her Boyfriend With Sweet Song To Baby Leo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com