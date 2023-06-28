Surprise! John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Welcome 4th Child Via Surrogate

And baby makes six for John Legend & Chrissy Teigen!

On Wednesday (June 28), the couple announced that they welcomed their 4th child, baby boy Wren Alexander Stephens, on June 19. Teigen broke the news on her Instagram, revealing that they chose surrogacy this time around.

As reported by PEOPLE, Teigen gave a shoutout to their “most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate,” Alexandra, while sharing a bit of their long journey. The model/entrepreneur revealed that they started looking into surrogacy in 2021, shortly after the loss of their son, Jack, during pregnancy.

Early in their journey, however, the couple tried to carry one more time, with IVF, which led to the successful birth of their daughter Esti in January. (The couple also share daughter Luna and son Miles together.)

Alexandra would prove to be a perfect fit for the family, developing a friendship that saw her and Teigen spending a lot of time together as friends. After the first embryo failed, Alexandra went through surgery to clear scar tissue to make sure the next embryo stuck.

Thankfully, it worked. Teigen expressed her gratitude on IG, saying, “We want to thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you…”

Teigen adds, “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

