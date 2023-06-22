And the movement continues. After Sunday’s breaking news about Bradley Beal going to the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul coming to Wizards, we know now that DC wasn’t CP3 final destination.
Also See: End of an Era: Bradley Beal’s On His Way To Phoenix
As reported by WOJ, “The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets”. Jordan Poole has played all 4 of his NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors where he averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
Even though Chris Paul never step foot in the NBA as a Wizard, I personally was looking forward to having him a part of team. Outside of his aggressiveness on the court, he was a big supporter for HBCUs and a graduate of my Alma Mater Winston-Salem State University.
RELATED: Back At It Again: Chris Paul Continues To Represent HBCUs During Each Game In The Bubble [Photos]
As changes continue throughout the league, the Wizards have a lot of room the make a new and exciting team for DC!
SEE MORE NBA NEWS:
- This week, Brittney Griner Returns to Texas for Games in Dallas
- Mansfield Parent and Coach Fight Turns Into Gun Scare
- Get Ready For The 2023 All-Star Game
- Lebron James Officially Makes Black History
- Carmelo Anthony Docuseries Is In The Works Courtesy of NBA Star
- Mavs Come Home To Defeat Suns
- Mavs Bring Home The W!
- Britney Griner Still Detained, Wife Speaks Out
- 2 Real Sports Report: Dallas Mavericks Victory Against LA Clippers
Washington Wizards Finalizing Chris Paul’s Move To The Golden State Warriors was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Dc Young Fly Speaks Out During Jackie's Funeral
-
Man Named As ‘Person of Interest’ In Young Dolph’s Murder Has Been Killed
-
Drake Caught On Camera In Texas
-
Houston’s Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: ‘Everybody On Twitter Hates Me’
-
Latto & Cardi Gone Wild Caught On Camera
-
New Texas Law Prohibits Paper License Plates
-
OceanGate Confirms All 5 Passengers of Missing Sub Believed To Be Dead
-
Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III Fight Ends in Complete Havoc[WATCH]