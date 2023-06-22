Killer Mike Confirms New Music From Andre 3000 On ‘Sway’s Universe’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Artist Andre 3000 is reportedly working on a new album. Atlanta rapper Killer Mike visited Sirius XM’s Shade 45 show “Sway’s Universe” to talk about his latest album, where he discloses that Andre 3000 is indeed working new music. Read more and watch the clip from their interview inside.

Atlanta’s culture channel Butter ATL reposted the news on their Instagram page with the caption, “Word on the street is that Andre 3000 is working on a new album. Are y’all ready? That’s a rhetorical question. Swipe for the video courtesy of @swaysuniverse and @killermike .”

The post happily says “New Andre 3000 Album Coming Soon” with a video clip of Killer Mike, Sway and his “Sway’s Universe” co-hosts. Fellow Atlanta veteran rapper and cultural leader, Killer Mike recently delivered his latest album MICHAEL. He speaks about the release of his first solo album in 11 years, which has received praise from music critics and fans alike.

In the clip shared from their interview, he starts by saying, “Dre [Andre 3000] and Big [Big Boi] gave me the opportunity that changed my life.” To which, all-star host Sway responds with new information, “what I’m hearing is Dre got an album coming.”

Killer Mike joyfully confirmed Sway’s claims about the Outkast member following up with, “I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it.”

One of the co-hosts thought Sway was joking, and the radio personality ensured that this is definitely happening.

“He said he played him nine tracks of stuff he already had,” Sway said. “That mean Dre sitting on volumes of songs.”

While he may be recording, finalizing new music and allowing his close industry peers and friends to listen, who knows if fans will ever hear it. Still, we are hopeful and excited for new 3 Stacks.

“He one of the best people ever man,” Killer Mike declares at the end of the clip.

Be sure to watch the viral clip below:

