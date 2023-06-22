You already know Incognito reserves the most energy for those extra special guests, and his latest was definitely worth the praise — no pun intended! — when it came to rising gospel star, Jekalyn Carr.

She stopped by the POTC studio for a little while to discuss everything from great seafood in the Atlanta area to her breakout movie role in the recent Peacock film, Praise This.

RELATED: Davido Breaks Down His ‘Timeless’ New Album Title And HBCU Beginnings

Jekalyn also made sure to speak on the word of God, and left the studio and our loyal listeners with some inspirational advice about carrying the Lord’s name with you in all walks of life. Simply put: in no way is it ever boring to publicly show God all His glory.

Watch the full interview below with Jekalyn Carr here on Posted On The Corner:

The post Jekalyn Carr Talks Seeing Herself In ‘Praise This,’ Fave Seafood Spot And Why It’s Not Boring To Love God appeared first on Black America Web.

Jekalyn Carr Talks Seeing Herself In ‘Praise This,’ Fave Seafood Spot And Why It’s Not Boring To Love God was originally published on blackamericaweb.com