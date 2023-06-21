The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Singer and performer Durand Bernarr joins us this week to explore what it means to show in the music industry and life as your authentic self – even if you’re like no one else.

Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.

The post Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast appeared first on Black America Web.

Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com