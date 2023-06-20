Hip Hop Podcaster Taxstone Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

After years of waiting to learn his fate, popular social media personality and podcaster Taxstone was handed down 35 years in prison for his role in a night of mayhem that took place in New York City.

On Tuesday (June 20) a Manhattan judge sentenced Taxstone to 35 years in prison following his conviction earlier this year on manslaughter charges over his shooting of rapper Troy Ave’s bodyguard at a concert.

In June 2017, Taxstone, real name Daryl Campbell, pleaded guilty to two federal gun charges in relation to the 2016 shooting inside Irving Plaza that left several wounded and one man dead.

The deceased victim, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, was in the company of rapper Troy Ave. Prior to the shooting, Taxstone’s feud with Troy Ave gained traction on Twitter but hit a boiling point when the men spotted each other inside the popular concert hall. Earlier this year, Troy Ave gave jurors his account of what happened, saying once his rival revealed a gun it became a fight for his life.

“If it’s fight or flight I’m always going to fight because at that point you could die,” Troy Ave said in Manhattan Supreme Court. “It looks like if you see people wrestle in high school wrestling — that type of position.”

Troy said he was struck by a bullet in the leg as he fought for, and eventually gained possession of, Taxstone’s gun. But by then, it was too late. Banga, his close associate, had been fatally hit by gunfire.

Prosecutors claimed they discovered Campbell’s DNA on the murder weapon used during the deadly incident.

