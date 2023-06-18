End of an Era: Bradley Beal’s On His Way To Phoenix

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sunday afternoon (June 18th) the news broke that Bradley Beal will no longer be a Washington Wizard. With rumors swarming for years, it finally became official. Bradley Beal will now head out west to join Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and The Phoenix Suns.

Just last summer, the Washington Wizards announced that they had re-signed Beal.

“Bradley has truly established himself among his peers in the NBA, the all time greats in our team’s history, and the leaders who are making a difference in the community over his 10 years with us,” said Chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis at last year’s press conference showcasing Beal as the Wizards franchise leader. “He has set a consistent example of hard work and dedication to develop into our franchise player and we are proud to show our commitment to having him continue to lead us on and off the court as he cements his legacy in Washington.”

After 11 seasons with the Wizards, Bradley Beal averaged 22.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 658 regular-season games. He did suffer a few injuries but became a fan favorite in DC and throughout the league. The 3-time NBA All-Star’s no trade clause provided him with the opportunity to choose his next destination. But now the ball is in Chris Paul’s court as he can head to DC or choose another team, then more players will be involved.

The Wizards seem to be on path of a rebuild but with NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma being a vital veteran on the team, Wizards fans can only hope the goal for their own championship is still the focus.

