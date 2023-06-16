Toosii joins Incognito & DJ Misses on this week’s New And Making Noise! Fresh off of the release of his second album Nau’Jour and his biggest single ever “Favorite Song,” Toosii goes in-depth with Inc & Misses to describe exactly how he crafted the worldwide smash.
Before some of the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B artists sell-out arenas, they hit up New & Making Noise, an audio music discovery podcast that gives listeners the exclusive download on the hottest artists and tracks before they rise up the charts. Hosted by National Media Personalities, Hot 107.9’s Incognito, DJ Misses and A-Plus.
The post Toosii Joins Incognito & DJ Misses on the New and Making Noise podcast appeared first on Black America Web.
Toosii Joins Incognito & DJ Misses on the New and Making Noise podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Tyrese Busted His Employees In The Bathroom Doing This
-
Dc Young Fly Speaks Out During Jackie's Funeral
-
Latto & Cardi Gone Wild Caught On Camera
-
Man Named As ‘Person of Interest’ In Young Dolph’s Murder Has Been Killed
-
Houston’s Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: ‘Everybody On Twitter Hates Me’
-
New Texas Law Prohibits Paper License Plates
-
Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III Fight Ends in Complete Havoc[WATCH]
-
T.I. Son Caught On Tape Stealing Boxes