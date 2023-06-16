The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

If there was a battle of the best gender reveals, then one lucky Beyoncé fan just won. On Thursday, during the Cologne, Germany stop of the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé paused to help a fan announce the gender of her baby to the world. Could Queen Bey be even more that girl?

According to Billboard and social media videos, about one hour into the show, the Grammy-winning artist looked into her audience and noticed a special fan vying for her attention. The fan waved a sign that read, “Queen B, Do My Gender Reveal.”

The songstress – wearing a silver metal bustier and silver cargo pants – then motions to her and says, “I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says ‘Do my gender reveal.’ I just want to do it right — do I have to open the envelope?”

After a few moments of suspense, the envelope gets to the stage. Blue Ivy’s mother then pauses, smiles, and says “GIRL” to the German crowd. “Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!” she exclaims. “God bless you!” Following a resounding “Congratulations” from onlookers, Beyoncé then returned to her concert with a version of “Savage,” her duet with Megan Thee Stallion.

For the past month, social media has been filled with unforgettable moments, Tik Tok videos and event recaps from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Beyoncé continues to make headlines with each stop, whether by wearing Black designers such as Brandon Blackwood, featuring futuristic sets and vignettes, or sharing the stage with a celebrity in her own right, Blue Ivy.

The ninth tour from the chart-topping singer, Renaissance, started in May in Stockholm, Sweden. The tour is scheduled to end in September in New Orleans.

Congratulations to the new mom-to-be! Do you think she’s going to name her daughter Beyoncé?

Beyoncé Helps Fan With Gender Reveal During Renaissance World Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com