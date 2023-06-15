Happy Caribbean Heritage Month! Here’s Why These 3 Non-Island Countries Are A Part Of The West Indies

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

June is Caribbean Heritage Month! There are 16 countries in The Caribbean but 3 are not Islands like the others. Guyana, Belize and Suriname are countries located in Central and South America so why are they a part of The West Indies?

Belize, Guyana and Suriname have a shared history, culture and political system with The Caribbean, which is why they are a part.

Belize

From religious practices and beliefs to sensibilities, Belizeans have more in common with African and Jamaican societies than neighboring nations like Mexico, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. Belize is part of the social and economic Caribbean community. As a member of CARICOM (the Caribbean community) which aims to provide economic integration, foreign policy coordination, human and social development, and security for its members. Belize’s roots are an amalgam of ethnicities and although Spanish is spoken it’s considered a second language and English is the main language. Source: belizeanddreams.com Read More Here.

Guyana

One reason for this is that Guyana was once a British colony, like many of the Caribbean islands. None of the other South American countries were British colonies and Guyana is therefore the only one. This part of the country’s history has undoubtedly affected the lives of the people who live there and also given them a shared history with many Caribs. Guyana has a massive Indian and African community. Most other South American countries have a larger Latin American population. Guyana is is most similar to the dual-island state of Trinidad and Tobago. Also Guyana is a founding member of CARICOM (the Caribbean community) which aims to provide economic integration, foreign policy coordination, human and social development, and security for its members. Source: flycrc.com Read More Here

Suriname

Suriname is the smallest country in South America but considered one of the largest of the Caribbean. Suriname is a member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) which aims to provide economic integration, foreign policy coordination, human and social development, and security for its members. Suriname is the only sovereign nation outside of Europe where Dutch is the official and prevailing language of government, business, media, and education. Source: Wikipedia Read More Here

