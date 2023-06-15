The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The NBA Draft is one week away, and with it come rumors that the Houston Rockets may have their eyes on Zion Williamson. A Sports Illustrated quoted draft analyst Rafael Barlowe as stating the following:

“In my conversations, the name Zion Williamson has come up as a potential trade target for Houston. The Rockets hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, are already one of the youngest teams in the league and are potentially interested in moving the pick for a win-now player (or players).”

The move would be interesting, and quite possible. The Rockets ended their season neck and neck with the San Antonio Spurs for the league’s second-worst record (22-60). Earlier this year, Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone said trading their lottery pick to open the team up for more options was not off the table.

“I will consider trading picks for anything — it’s my job,” Stone said. “We will consider anything if it makes sense to where we are trying to go ultimately.

“We don’t necessarily have to draft at least both of the picks…Depending on who is available in the draft, trading those picks for future picks or veteran guys, all is on the table for us.”

The bigger question: Is Zion ready for H-Town???

Houston Rockets Target Zion Williamson In Potential Trade? was originally published on theboxhouston.com