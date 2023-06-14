We are counting down the days until Summer Jam 2023 at Koka Booth Amphitheater on June 23, hosted by Foxy’s Karen Clark, featuring two of our favorite bands: Morris Day & The Time and ConFunkShun!

ConFunkShun’s Michael Cooper calls in to catch us up on everything the group is working on, including their new album Smooth Jukebox and its lead single, “Text Me Tomorrow.”

Plus, Cooper fills us in on how he found out about Silk Sonic‘s cover of one of the band’s biggest hits, “Love’s Train.” Did you know that he found out about the cover when WE did?! He explains why that was so, and what happened when he met Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak for the first time in Vegas.

Check out our full interview above, and we’ll see you at SUMMER JAM 2023 on June 23!

ConFunkShun’s Michael Cooper Checks In With Karen Clark was originally published on foxync.com