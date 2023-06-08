WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 8, 2023: White Woman Arrested in Shooting — Cornel West Candidacy — Elon Musk Dismissed Racism At Tesla

1. White Woman Arrested in Shooting Death of Black Mother

What You Need to Know:

The Ocala, Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor Friday evening was arrested Wednesday morning. Susan Lorincz was charged with numerous crimes, including manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault. The arrest was made after the Marion County Sheriff’s Department completed its investigation into the 58-year-old White woman who allegedly shot through the door of her home, fatally wounding 35-year-old, Ajike “AJ” Owens, as the African-American mother stood with her son.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said there was a delay in the arrest as they worked to complete the investigation. This included conducting interviews with Ms. Owens’ sons by specialists, interviews with others who just came forward Tuesday after witnessing the Friday night events, along with gathering forensic evidence, digital evidence, and surveillance footage.

2. Cornel West Candidacy: Contrarian or Worthy Contender?

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

Philosopher and activist Dr. Cornel West announced his 2024 presidential campaign as a member of the People’s Party on Monday. But recent social media-based criticisms of West referencing his support for Ron Desantis, beg the question if he’s simply a contrarian or a worthy contender.

According to his website, West runs on many progressive stances, such as seeking to end all wars, provide Medicare for all, protect the environment, expand civil liberties, etc.

3. Breast Cancer Deadlier for Black Men

What You Need to Know:

Breast cancer doesn’t just affect Black women disproportionately, it’s also a problem for Black men. According to a recent study, the incidence rates of breast cancer are higher for Black men than white men.

Male breast cancer is rare, but important. It accounts for less than 2% of all cancers in men and approximately 2% of all breast cancers in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2021 about 2,650 men will be diagnosed and about 530 men will die from breast cancer.

Like Black women, Black men face similar health disparities when it comes to breast cancer. Not only do Black men have a 52% higher rate of contracting the disease than white men, they’re also 76% more likely to die—even with similar treatment.

4. Elon Musk Dismissed Racism at Tesla…Now, Over 200 Black Employees Are Suing

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

Marcus Vaughn is a Black man who used to be an assembly line worker at Tesla’s Fremont, California factory. In 2017, he filed a lawsuit against Tesla, claiming that it was a “hotbed for racist behavior.”

In response, Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly sent an email to factory employees saying Vaughn should have tougher skin and accept the “apology” from the company. Some of Musk’s emails read, “Part of not being a huge jerk is considering how someone might feel who is part of [a] historically less represented group… Sometimes these things happen unintentionally, in which case you should apologize. In fairness, if someone is a jerk to you, but sincerely apologizes, it is important to be thick-skinned and accept that apology.”

5. Florida Biotech Company Developing Non-Hallucinogenic Psychedelics to Treat Mental Health Disorders

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY APRYLETE RUSSELL

What You Need to Know:

A Tampa biotech company hopes to be on the verge of a mental health breakthrough with its research into psychedelic drugs. Psilera is working to develop non-hallucinogenic medications that can be used to treat a wide range of mental health disorders.

Psilera founders Jackie von Salm and Chris Witowski say their research is inspired by a long-felt frustration with commonly prescribed neuropsychiatric medications and stagnation in the development of new treatments.

In addition to promising signs in treating mental health disorders, von Salm and Witowski say their psychedelics have shown to be highly effective in addiction treatment.