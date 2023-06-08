Just Announced: The 11Th Annual Radio One Golf Classic Is Back for Another Year!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Join us for the 11th Annual Radio One Golf Classic returning Friday, September 29th at the historic Cedar Crest Golf Course. Spend a day at the golf course and play a great game for an even better cause.

Located in Oak Cliff, Texas, enjoy a relaxing day with your team for a chance to win awesome door prizes and GRAND Prizes!

RSVP today at the link below to reserve your spot!

For more information, please call 972-331-5400.