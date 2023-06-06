3 G’S Podcast: Life Be Life-ing

The 3 G’s Podcast is transparent conversation from the perspective of 3 G’s: Veda Loca, Queen Indy Bee & Jazzi Black. They talk all things life in this episode, See what couple advice Queen Indy Bee and Veda Loca gives Jazzi Black.
We wanna know, would you go 50/50 with your man like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade?
They also talk Sex Tapes and will they affect your kids future?
T.I. Son Caught On Tape Stealing Boxes
Glorilla May Be Off The Market Soon
Summer Walker Just Got Meech Jammed Up By The Homies
Cardi B Sister Got Finessed & Warns The Public
Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk
Jerry Springer Left His Kids Everything Plot Twist Revealed
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
DaniLeigh Busted For Memorial Day DUI, Hit-And-Run In Miami