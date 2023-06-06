3 G’S Podcast: Life Be Life-ing

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The 3 G’s Podcast is transparent conversation from the perspective of 3 G’s: Veda Loca, Queen Indy Bee & Jazzi Black. They talk all things life in this episode, See what couple advice Queen Indy Bee and Veda Loca gives Jazzi Black.

We wanna know, would you go 50/50 with your man like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade?

They also talk Sex Tapes and will they affect your kids future?

Lastly, they discuss the death of Tina Turner. How do you want to be remembered in this lifetime?