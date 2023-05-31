A Resident of Arlington, Texas, Just Claimed a $7.5 Million Lottery Jackpot that Will be Paid Out Over 30 years

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The state lottery commission announced on Wednesday that an Arlington resident has claimed a $7.5 million prize from a Texas lottery drawing earlier this month. The winner of the Texas Lotto drawing on May 17 will receive 30 annual payments of $250,000 before taxes are withheld. The winner chose the six numbers that matched those drawn: 5, 13, 22, 29, 37, and 48. The ticket was purchased at Mansfield’s One World Grocery according news reports.

The lucky winner, who requested anonymity from the lottery authority, says they intend to spend the money to retire and travel.

