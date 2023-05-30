The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

According to news reports, singer DaniLeigh was arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and causing bodily injury on Memorial Day. The singer, who shares a child with rapper DaBaby, was taken into custody near the Miami Beach area.

An official police report says several eyewitnesses observed Dani swerving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed, resulting in a collision with an individual riding a motorized scooter. The scooter was dragged for about a block. A breathalyzer indicated that the singer’s alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit and to make matters worse, the person struck by Dani’s vehicle reportedly suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

FROM TMZ:

In the paperwork, the cop describes Dani as smelling of alcohol. He conducted field sobriety tests, which he says she failed — and says she later took a Breathalyzer. The officer claims she blew a 0.145 and 0.148, nearly twice the legal limit. Dani was cuffed and taken to jail, where she was booked on 3 felony charges … driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property.

DaniLeigh Busted For Memorial Day DUI, Hit-And-Run In Miami was originally published on theboxhouston.com