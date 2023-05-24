The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Things are looking even worse for Tory Lanez. Nearly two weeks after the rapper’s motion for a new trial was denied, prosecutors are now seeking more prison time for the 30-year-old musician based on what is being described as three new “aggravating factors.”

RELATED: Old Tory Tweets Scoffing At Jail Surfaces After Sentencing Date

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting: ‘People Treated My Trauma As a Running Joke’

The prosecution’s argument for a harsher sentence are based on the following:

[Tory’s] callousness and the great bodily harm he caused Megan Thee Stallion

His use of of a semi-automatic firearm.

Megan’s vulnerability as a victim.

Tory currently faces a maximum sentence of 22 years. How much time prosecutors want to add on top of that remains unclear but they’ll have to submit their recommendation to the presiding judge quickly, as Tory’s sentencing date is set for June 6, 2023.

A Look Back

In late December 2022, a California jury found the rapper guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion following nine days of testimony. A verdict was reached about 24 hours after the jury first broke for deliberations. The jury consisted of five men and seven women.

Lanez faced charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle stemming from the July 2020 shooting incident that left rapper Megan Thee Stallion with foot injuries.

He was convicted on all three counts.

Report: Prosecutors Seeking Harsher Sentence In Tory Lanez Conviction was originally published on theboxhouston.com