Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to members of the class of 2023.
Any high school or college senior who wears their class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap, and gown is eligible for the free dozen.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The offer is good this Wednesday, May 24.
For locations, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023 was originally published on 92q.com
-
Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Lil Baby Boo Goes Viral Again
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH
-
Trapboy Freddy Faces Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison
-
Jerry Springer Left His Kids Everything Plot Twist Revealed
-
Elephant's Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors