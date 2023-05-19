LeBron James may be still playing to get his fifth NBA championship with his current Los Angeles Lakers team, but it’s his humble beginnings in Ohio that have his fans in the Midwest excited!
Shooting Stars is an upcoming film from Peacock that details the childhood friends and relationships that helped propel LeBron James into a superstar NBA career. It debuts on June 2.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Starring Marquis “Mookie” Cook, Wood Harris, and Caleb McLaughlin, Shooting Stars tells the story of how LeBron and his teammates made their high school basketball team the number 1 team in the U.S.!
To check out the website for Bron’s brand new movie [click here].
Watch the trailer below!
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Drake Is Gonna Be Uncle Of The Year After This Video
- Ready for a Comedy Movie Starring King James?
- Kruz Newz: LeBron and Curry Both Say They Will Not Go to White House if They Win
Watch the Brand New Trailer to LeBron’s ‘Shooting Stars’ Movie was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Lil Baby Boo Goes Viral Again
-
The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH
-
Trapboy Freddy Faces Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison
-
Elephant's Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors
-
Report: Woman and Ex-Boyfriend Exchange Gunfire Outside Houston Daycare
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)