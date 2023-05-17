Monday Evening, a Child Was Recovered after Being Abducted With a Stolen Vehicle

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Fort Worth police arrested a man they believe abducted a toddler from a vehicle on Monday night.

According to NBC 5, at around 7 p.m. on Monday someone reported a kidnapping to police in the 3300 block of North Pecan Street, which is located just north of downtown Fort Worth according to authorities.

The toddler was reportedly reunited with a parent after police officers spotted the vehicle.

The police did not say if the infant was in the car when it was found or how he or she had been taken. Neither the infant’s condition nor the amount of time it took police to find the car and the child have been confirmed.

Elliot Reyes was taken into custody and allegedly charged with burglary, theft, and child abandonment/endangerment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Reyes was still being detained in the Tarrant County Jail on bonds of $68,000.

The investigation is currently ongoing.