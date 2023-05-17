In a nearly identical case of déjà-vu, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex found themselves in a “near catastrophic” car chase with some extremely reckless paparazzi.

As reported by Reuters, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, along with her mother Doria Ragland, attended the Ms. Foundation for Women’s annual gala in New York on Tuesday (May 16). During the ceremony, Meghan was honored with the “Woman of Vision” award for her philanthropic efforts and championing of equity for women.

However, things took a scary turn as their taxi was chased by relentless photographers as they left the event.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said, “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

The spokesperson notes that the chase could’ve been fatal, as paparazzi drove on the sidewalks, ran red lights, and took pictures while driving.

The incident immediately draws comparisons to the death of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. As you know, Diana was killed in Paris in 1997, when her limo crashed as it sped away from paparazzi.

As expected, Prince Harry has been very vocal about the press’ extreme practices, and he’s making sure that his family doesn’t suffer the same fate as his beloved mother.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the spokesperson said. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

Duke & Duchess of Sussex Involved in ‘Near Catastrophic’ Car Chase With Paparazzi was originally published on foxync.com