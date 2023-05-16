D.L. Hughley: Life And Times Of The Thought-Provoking Comedic Genius

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

In the realm of stand-up comedy, few comedians can match the wit, intelligence and unfiltered humor of D.L. Hughley. With his razor-sharp observations on race, political and social issues, Hughley has established himself as a comedic force to be reckoned with.

From his early days as a member of the influential Kings of Comedy to his current ventures in television and podcasting, Hughley has consistently delighted audiences while sparking important conversations around race and society. Let’s take a look back at his incredible career and why he continues to withstand the test of Hollywood with his impeccable talent.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on March 6, 1963, in Los Angeles, California, Darryl Lynn “D.L.” Hughley grew up in South Central L.A. during a time of racial tension and social change. His childhood experiences and observations would later shape his comedic style and provide the foundation for his incisive social commentary.

Hughley is the second of four children. His father, Charles Hughley, was an airline maintenance worker, and his mother, Audrey was a homemaker, according to his IMDB page. As a young teen, the Hollywood star found himself entrenched in street life. He became a member of the infamous Bloods gang after he got expelled from high school. But the star quickly turned his life around after his cousin was shot and killed by members of the notorious street militia.

Hoping to find normalcy, Hughley quit the gang and landed a job as a telemarketing for the Los Angeles Times. It was where he met his wife LaDonna Hughley. She encouraged him to pursue his passion of becoming a standup comedian.

With determination and grit, the rising star began performing at various comedy clubs in the early ’90s and quickly gained recognition for his unique blend of humor and astute social observations.

After years of club dates, he was selected by BET as the first host of Comic View, a position he held with the network from 1992 to 1993.

Film and TV accolades

After the star made his debut on BET, film and TV projects began to pour in for the multi-talented actor and comedian. Hughley brought his hilarious humor to classic TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Sister Sister, and the HBO Comedy Half-Hour.

In 1998, more success came knocking on Hughley’s door, when he landed the lead role on a show he created on ABC called The Hughleys. The show followed Hughley as he played himself. The show tackled issues of race and identity in a lighthearted yet meaningful way, further solidifying the star’s reputation as a comedic trailblazer who fearlessly addressed important societal topics. The popular Black sitcom appeared on the network between 1998 to 2002.

Hughley went on to make fans laugh in 1999’s Inspector Gadget, one of his first films, followed by The Original Kings of Comedy tour (1999). Hughley rose to prominence when he joined the legendary comedy troupe comprised of fellow comedians Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and the late Bernie Mac. The tour became a cultural phenomenon and was later adapted into a successful film directed by Spike Lee in 2000. Hughley’s magnetic stage presence and infectious humor played a crucial role in the tour’s immense success.

The actor also appeared in Inspector Gadget 2 (2003), Scary Movie 3 (2003), Soul Plane (2004), and Spy School (2008).

Comedy and Activism

One of the defining aspects of D.L. Hughley’s career is his ability to blend comedy with activism. While he expertly crafts jokes that elicit laughter, he also uses his platform to shed light on issues of racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice. Hughley’s comedy often serves as a vehicle to challenge societal norms and provoke thoughtful discussions.

On May 15, the 60-year-old celeb took to Instagram to speak out against the horrific NYC subway murder of Jordan Neely. The actor and comedian slammed right-wing media outlets for portraying Daniel Penny, the marine who choked the homeless New Yorker to death, as a “Good Samaritan.”

“Beware false prophets and narratives, these Right Wing figureheads and so-called Christians are full of both,” the star captioned a lengthy video of himself calling out conservatives like Ron DeSantis for supporting Penny. “We live in a time where in plain sight, an innocent man is literally choked to death for 15 minutes, while others watch it happen and a segment of our society chooses to defend the man who perpetrated this evil act,” he added. “He is being lauded as a “GOOD SAMARITAN” and has amassed over $2 million dollars for his defense. A “GOOD SAMARITAN” is what was missing from that scene.”

Beyond Stand-Up

Hughley has spoken about tense political and racial issues on his now-defunct CNN talk show Hughley Breaks The News which aired from 2008 to 2009. He was also the host of the Cumulus Media syndicated The D.L. Hughley Morning Show which premiered in 2009. Sadly, the show was dropped in 2010.

Now, the star produces his own podcast called The GED Section, where he tackles news and hot political issues with his unfiltered and insightful commentary. Whether he is dissecting the latest political news or sharing personal anecdotes, his charismatic delivery and sharp intellect keep audiences entertained and engaged.

D.L. Hughley’s impact on the world of comedy and film cannot be overstated. With his razor-sharp wit, thought-provoking humor, and dedication to speaking truth to power, he has carved out a unique space for himself in the industry. Beyond the laughs, Hughley’s ability to confront social issues head-on and encourage dialogue has solidified his status as a comedic genius and a compelling voice for change.

D.L. Hughley: Life And Times Of The Thought-Provoking Comedic Genius was originally published on newsone.com