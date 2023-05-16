DFW Business Blast: Get Internet For Dirt Cheap!

This weeks DFW Business Blast entrepreneurs are doing it BIG for Summer time! If you’re looking for a new barber, need cool hats for the upcoming family reunion, have been thinking about getting some work done to your body, or are using government assistance and need access to internet/free phones or tablets..we’ve got just what you need! Listen now!

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack