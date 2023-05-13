Fan Sells Chief Keef Double Cups After Dumpster Diving

We’ve all heard crazy stories about fans going wild for their favorite celebrities, but this one took crazy over the edge. A fan that goes by @lifestyle_store_ on TikTok recently spotted Chief Keef riding in his Mystery Machine Lambo when he noticed the rap star stop his car to throw away some cups. He then sprints over to the garbage can and dumpster dives for the “lucky charms.” See for yourself in the video below!

The guy is now selling the double cups for a whopping $15,000! Place your bid here!

