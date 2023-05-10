Kyler Murray Gives $15,000 to The Orphaned Son of a Victim of The Allen Outlets Shooting in Texas

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Allen native and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray helped a 6-year-old boy who lost both his parents in the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets over the weekend.

Murray gave the Cho family $15,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

The Allen Outlet shootings resulted in the deaths of William Cho, 6, his mother Cindy, father Kyu, and 3-year-old brother James.

Fox 4 reports the family had gone shopping center to exchange some of the gifts that William had received for his birthday four days earlier. William was also shot, but he has already been released from the hospital and is staying with his relatives.

Murray, a former Allen High School student, reached out to the community on the day of the incident, asking for information on how he could assist those in need. The shooting resulted in eight deaths and numerous injuries.

More than $1,700,000 has been donated to the Cho family’s GoFundMe page.