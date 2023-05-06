Breaking News: At Least 8 Reported Hurt in Shooting at Allen Outlets

An active shooter opened fire at popular outdoor shopping center in Allen,Texas killing an unknown number of people Saturday afternoon NBC 5 reports.
At least nine people known have been hospitalized after the mass shooting. Officials caution that number could grow.
Police confirmed the gunman was killed, but no further information has been confirmed about the shooter.
We will continue to update this story as it develops.
