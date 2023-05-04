After netting a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 with his first album, Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz solidified his standing as a critical cog in the R&B circuit, so much so that a year later, he and UnitedMasters agreed on an unprecedented partnership to form a new creative agency as a hub for his upcoming endeavors.
A source close to the situation tells Billboard that the deal is rumored to be valued at close to $50 million.
“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” UnitedMasters founder Steve Stoute tells Billboard. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”
Along with his new partnership, Brent Faiyaz will embark on a world tour later this summer. Titled F–k the World, It’s a Wasteland, the multidate trek will arrive in major markets, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Berlin, Paris and Milan. Tickets will be available for the general public on May 5.
Brent Faiyaz Inks $50 Million Deal With UnitedMasters was originally published on kysdc.com
