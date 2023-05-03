Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Hospitalization For A Mysterious ‘Medical Complication’

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx finally broke his silence on May 3 nearly three weeks after he was hospitalized for a mysterious “medical complication.” On Wednesday afternoon, the comedian and actor took to Instagram with a short message thanking fans for their love and support. “Appreciate all the love!!!” the Soul star penned. “Feeling Blessed.”

Fans flooded the comments section with get well wishes and prayers for the star. “I know u would pull thru gold bless you,” wrote one Instagram user.”Get well soon!” another supporter penned.

Nick Cannon has stepped in to host Beat Shazam as Foxx recovers.

In his Instagram stories, Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon for stepping in to host his popular show Beat Shazam in his absence. The 55-year-old celeb was gearing up to film the sixth season of the buzzing music lyric game show on FOX just days after he was hospitalized. “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon,” The Day Shift star wrote on his Instagram Story. “See u all soon.” Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, who is the resident DJ on Beat Shazam, will also be Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, who is the resident DJ on Beat Shazam, will also be stepping away from the upcoming season, according to TMZ. The 29-year-old will remain by her father’s side as he continues to recover from his medical emergency.

Beat Shazam is scheduled to air on Fox beginning May 23. Kelly Osbourne will fill in as guest DJ while Corinne tends to her father, according to a statement shared on the show’s official Instagram account.

“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” the statement added.

Insiders say Jamie Foxx needs love and support from all of his fans amid his health struggle.

An insider close to the Foxx family told TMZ that the actor wanted fans to “pray” for his recovery as he remains hospitalized more than three weeks after he suffered an unknown “medical complication.”

Corinne first shared the shocking diagnosis on Instagram April 12.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The 29-year-old DJ turned off the comments on her post and did not go into detail about the medical issue.

Sources say Foxx has been recovering at a hospital in Atlanta for weeks now. The Grammy Award-winner fell ill while filming on the set of Back in Action. A stunt double has been hired to fill in for the actor as he continues to heal from his medical condition.

