This week investigative journalist Cerise Castle (IG: @yourmajestcee) gives us a break down of the corrupt system of gangs in the Los Angeles Police Department.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle) | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 270 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
Lil Baby Accused of Being The Father of IG Model’s Son; Meet Daliesha Key [Photos]
-
Mansfield Parent and Coach Fight Turns Into Gun Scare
-
Two Sisters Bring Popular Event, Black On The Block to Frisco, Texas
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Non-profit Helps Free Dallas Man After 25 Years in Prison
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)