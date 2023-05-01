The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH

CLOSE
How to Enter:
- Go to TheMorningHustle.com and sign up to play
- Text CASH to 71007 and receive a link to sign up to play
- Contestants will be called to play and have 60 seconds to answer 10 questions correctly.
- The grand prize winner will fly to Atlanta for Birthday Bash 2023.
More from 97.9 The Beat
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
Lil Baby Accused of Being The Father of IG Model’s Son; Meet Daliesha Key [Photos]
-
Mansfield Parent and Coach Fight Turns Into Gun Scare
-
Two Sisters Bring Popular Event, Black On The Block to Frisco, Texas
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Non-profit Helps Free Dallas Man After 25 Years in Prison
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
DFW Weather Radar Severe Storms Headed To